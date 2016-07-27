BRIEF-Garmin posts Q2 earnings of $0.85/share

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Garmin Ltd:
* Garmin reports second quarter revenue and EPS growth; raises guidance
* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.85
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY earnings per share about $2.50
* Q2 revenue $812 million versus i/b/e/s view $763 million
* Sees anticipate revenue of approximately $2.9 billion for fY
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures