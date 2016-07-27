版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Garmin posts Q2 earnings of $0.85/share

July 27 Garmin Ltd:

* Garmin reports second quarter revenue and EPS growth; raises guidance

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY earnings per share about $2.50

* Q2 revenue $812 million versus i/b/e/s view $763 million

* Sees anticipate revenue of approximately $2.9 billion for fY

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $2.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐