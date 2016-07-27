BRIEF-Dr Pepper Snapple posts Q2 earnings of $1.39/share

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc:
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 core earnings per share $1.25
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up about 2 percent
* Sees FY 2016 core earnings per share $4.27 to $4.35
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $1,695 million versus $1,655 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect to repurchase $650 million to $700 million of its common stock in 2016
* Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc sees FY core EPS to be in $4.27 to $4.35 range
* Continues to expect capital spending to be approximately 3% of net sales
* Continues to expect full year reported net sales to be up approximately 2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures