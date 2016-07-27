版本:
BRIEF-WEC Energy posts Q2 earnings of $0.57/share

July 27 WEC Energy Group:

* Posts Second Quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $1.6 billion versus $990 million

* Q2 revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

