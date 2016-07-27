BRIEF-BNCCorp reports Q2 EPS of $0.58 per share

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 Bnccorp Inc :
* BNCCorp, Inc. reports second quarter net income to common shareholders of $2.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.58
* Q2 revenue $5.354 million versus $4.015 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures