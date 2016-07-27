版本:
2016年 7月 27日

BRIEF-BNCCorp reports Q2 EPS of $0.58 per share

July 27 Bnccorp Inc :

* BNCCorp, Inc. reports second quarter net income to common shareholders of $2.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $5.354 million versus $4.015 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

