BRIEF-Entegris posts Q2 earnings of $0.23/share

July 27 Entegris:

* Entegris reports second quarter results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $303.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $278.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.23 to $0.26

* Sees Q3 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.21

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $285 million to $300 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $287.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

