版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:49 BJT

BRIEF-Labcorp agrees to acquire Sequenom

July 27 Laboratory Corporation of America :

* Labcorp announces agreement to acquire Sequenom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LH.N ]

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐