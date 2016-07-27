BRIEF-DHI Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 DHI Group Inc :
* Company announces cfo transition
* Effective august 31, 2016, John Roberts, chief financial officer, will leave company
* $58.5 million
* Roberts will continue to be employed by company through august 31 and will assist with transition
* Company has begun a process to appoint a successor to Roberts
* $237.0 million
* $0.12
* $0.47
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $240.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2015 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $256.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $61.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $57.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.7 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY2016 Revenues $233.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures