BRIEF-Flir Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.33

July 27 Flir Systems Inc :

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on FlIR common stock, payable september 2, 2016

* Expect product mix to return to normal levels in second half of year

* FlIR systems announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Q2 revenue $402.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $403.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.60 to $1.65

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Initiated a plan to reduce our costs which we expect to improve our overall profitability in second half