BRIEF-Flotek Industries reports $30 million common stock placement

July 27 Flotek Industries Inc :
* Flotek Industries, Inc. reports $30 million common stock
private placement
* Flotek Industries Inc says will use proceeds of private
placement to fund acquisition of International Polymerics, Inc
* Flotek Industries Inc says entered into subscription
agreements to sell an aggregate of 2.5 million shares of common
stock at a price of $12.52per share
* Flotek Industries Inc says will also use proceeds of
private placement to repay indebtedness under company's secured
credit facility
