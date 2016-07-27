版本:
BRIEF-Rollins Inc Q2 earnings $0.22/share

July 27 Rollins Inc

* Reports second quarter and six months 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $411.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $415.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

