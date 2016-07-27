版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Qualcomm, Lear sign commercial wireless electric vehicle charging license agreement

July 27 Qualcomm Inc, Lear Corp :

* Lear will be including Qualcomm Halo WEVC technology in its product portfolio

* Qualcomm and Lear Corp sign commercial wireless electric vehicle charging license agreement

* Has granted Lear a royalty bearing license to develop, make and supply WEVC systems based on Qualcomm Halo technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

