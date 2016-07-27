版本:
BRIEF-Karyopharm says Selinexor received orphan drug designation from FDA

July 27 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Says Selinexor has received orphan drug designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of soft tissue sarcoma

* Karyopharm announces phase 1B Selinexor Sarcoma data published in journal of clinical oncology

* Says topline data from phase 2 portion Of seal study are expected in mid 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

