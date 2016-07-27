BRIEF-Goodyear Q2 earnings per share $0.75

July 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
* Reaffirms 2016 financial targets
* Qtrly tire unit volumes totaled 41.5 million, up 2 percent
from 2015
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share
* Goodyear reports second quarter, first half results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.16 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.92 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.94, revenue view $15.70
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
