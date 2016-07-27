BRIEF-Ryder System posts Q2 earnings of $1.38/share from continuing operations

July 27 Ryder System Inc:

* Ryder reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.56 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.38 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.57 to $1.64

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.49 to $5.64

* Q2 revenue $1.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.69 billion

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.90 to $6.05

* Revised full-year 2016 GAAP EPS forecast range of $5.49 to 5.64 versus. Prior forecast of $5.79 to $5.99

* Revised full-year 2016 comparable EPS forecast range of $5.90 to $6.05 versus. Prior forecast of $6.10 to $6.30

* Says now forecasts full year 2016 gross capital expenditures of $1.9 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryder system inc sees Q3 comparable EPS forecast range of $1.65 to $1.72

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.13, revenue view $6.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)