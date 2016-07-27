BRIEF-Dynex Capital posts Q2 earnings of $0.35/share

July 27 Dynex Capital Inc:
* Dynex Capital Inc reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly book value per common share of $7.69 at june 30,
2016, an increase of $0.15, or 2%, from march 31, 2016
* Qtrly net interest income $16.7 million versus $19 million
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.21per share
* Dynex Capital Inc qtrly net interest income $16.7 million
versus $19.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)