BRIEF-VCA Inc sees FY GAAP EPS between $2.57 and $2.67

July 27 Vca Inc
* Sees FY 2016 revenue in range of $2.52 billion to $2.54
billion
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.57 to $2.67
* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted earnings per common share from
$2.87 to $2.97
* Reports second quarter 2016 results and revises financial
guidance for 2016
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.87
* Q2 earnings per share $0.78
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $653.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $637.2
million
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.87, revenue view $2.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
