BRIEF-M/I Homes reports Q2 EPS of $0.52

July 27 M/I Homes Inc :
* M/I Homes reports 2016 second quarter results
* Qtrly backlog sales value increased 28 pct to $842
million; backlog units increased 27 pct to 2,281
* Qtrly revenue $401.2 million versus $322.9 million
* Q2 earnings per share $0.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Q2 new contracts increased 23 pct to 1,354
* Qtrly homes delivered increased 13 pct; average closing
price increased 7 pct
* Q2 revenue view $403.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
