版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-M/I Homes reports Q2 EPS of $0.52

July 27 M/I Homes Inc :

* M/I Homes reports 2016 second quarter results

* Qtrly backlog sales value increased 28 pct to $842 million; backlog units increased 27 pct to 2,281

* Qtrly revenue $401.2 million versus $322.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q2 new contracts increased 23 pct to 1,354

* Qtrly homes delivered increased 13 pct; average closing price increased 7 pct

* Q2 revenue view $403.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐