BRIEF-Titan Logix Q3 loss c$0.03 per share

July 27 Titan Logix Corp
* Titan Logix Corp reports fiscal 2016 third quarter
financial results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.03
* Q3 revenue fell 71 percent to c$743,600
* Says in process of closing Saskatchewan warehouse and
service facility and transitioning to new value added reseller
program
* Says priority in short term to preserve its balance sheet
and has undertaken cost reduction measures
* Says cost reduction measures include a significant
reduction in its work force over course of last two fiscal
quarters
* Til crude prices recover to level stimulating increased
oil tanker activity in N.A., sees demand for primary products to
remain depressed
