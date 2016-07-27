BRIEF-Titan Logix Q3 loss c$0.03 per share

July 27 Titan Logix Corp

* Titan Logix Corp reports fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.03

* Q3 revenue fell 71 percent to c$743,600

* Says in process of closing Saskatchewan warehouse and service facility and transitioning to new value added reseller program

* Says priority in short term to preserve its balance sheet and has undertaken cost reduction measures

* Says cost reduction measures include a significant reduction in its work force over course of last two fiscal quarters

* Til crude prices recover to level stimulating increased oil tanker activity in N.A., sees demand for primary products to remain depressed