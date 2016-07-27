BRIEF-Anavex presents 31-week efficacy data from Alzheimer's phase 2a study

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Anavex Life Sciences:
* Anavex presents 31-week efficacy data from phase 2a study of ANAVEX 2-73 in alzheimer's patients at AAIC 2016
* Overall, efficacy results demonstrate "converging and consistent" response for all quantitative endpoints through 31 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.