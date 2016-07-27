版本:
BRIEF-Anavex presents 31-week efficacy data from Alzheimer's phase 2a study

July 27 Anavex Life Sciences:

* Anavex presents 31-week efficacy data from phase 2a study of ANAVEX 2-73 in alzheimer's patients at AAIC 2016

* Overall, efficacy results demonstrate "converging and consistent" response for all quantitative endpoints through 31 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

