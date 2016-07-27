版本:
BRIEF-Accord Financial Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

July 27 Accord Financial Corp :

* Accord announces 2016 second quarter and first half earnings and regular quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.09per share

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.22

* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to C$6.897 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

