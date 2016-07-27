BRIEF-Accord Financial Q2 earnings per share C$0.20

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Accord Financial Corp :
* Accord announces 2016 second quarter and first half earnings and regular quarterly dividend
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.20
* Sets quarterly dividend of C$0.09per share
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.22
* Q2 revenue fell 10 percent to C$6.897 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
