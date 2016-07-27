版本:
BRIEF-Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania Q2 earnings per share $0.27

July 27 Univest Corporation Of Pennsylvania

* Q2 earnings per share $0.27

* Says net interest income of $23.5 million for Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

