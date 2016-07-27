BRIEF-Triumph Group says James McCabe is joining company as CFO

July 27 Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph appoints new Chief Financial Officer

* Says James McCabe is joining company as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective August 8, 2016

* McCabe joins Triumph from Steel Partners Holdings where he last served as Senior Vice President and CFO, and President, Shared Services