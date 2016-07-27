版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-Datawind Inc says company's Board of Directors and management confirm that Audit is on-going

July 27 DATAWIND INC

* Datawind provides update regarding annual filings

* Datawind Inc says company's Board Of Directors And Management confirm that Audit is on-going Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐