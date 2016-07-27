版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:09 BJT

BRIEF-Patrick M. Byrne returns from medical leave to resume as CEO of Overstock.com

July 27 Overstock Com Inc

* Patrick M. Byrne returns from medical leave to resume as CEO of Overstock.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

