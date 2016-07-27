BRIEF-Merit Medical reports sales up 9.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

July 27 Merit Medical Systems Inc

* During upcoming quarters, we expect to complete restructuring and integration of DFINE operations

* "We anticipate that we will introduce two new hero products during Q3"

* Merit medical reports sales up 9.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 revenue $151.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S