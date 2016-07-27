BRIEF-Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Kimco Realty Corp
Kimco Announces Key Strategic Initiatives To Further Strengthen The Company's Long-Term Financial Outlook
* Says plan includes prepaying $428 million of secured and unsecured U.S. Debt due in 2017
* As a result of planned transactions, Kimco expects to realize recurring annualized cost savings of approximately $29 million
* Time charges against net income available to common stockholders of about $114 million
* One-Time charges are expected to reduce net income and FFO by about $0.27/diluted share,$0.21/diluted share, respectively, in Q3 2016
* Term financial outlook
* Says implementation of several strategic initiatives to enhance company's capital structure
* Plan includes redeeming two outstanding series of Canadian-dollar-denominated notes totaling cad $350 million due in 2018 and 2020
* Says plan includes merging company's primary taxable REIT subsidiary into Kimco
* There will be no impact to ffo as adjusted as a result of these one-time charges
* Says plans to merge Kimco Realty Services, Inc. into Kimco
* Company expects to incur a prepayment charge of approximately $22 million in Q3 of 2016
* Time non-cash charge against net income and FFO of $66 million and $41 million, respectively, in Q3 of 2016
* Anticipates funding prepayment of debt by utilizing $1.75 billion revolving credit facility as well as through sale of additional assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
