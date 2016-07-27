版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals says reiterates 2016 guidance

July 27 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for orkambi product revenues of $1.0 to $1.1 billion

* Gaap research and development and sg&a expenses

* Vertex reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex pharmaceuticals inc says reiterates 2016 guidance for kalydeco product revenues of $685 to $705 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐