BRIEF-Echo Global Logistics Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.27

July 27 Echo Global Logistics Inc :
* Qtrly truckload volume increased by 60% from Q2 of 2015
* Fy 2016 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Echo Global Logistics reports record second quarter
results; revenue up 19% year over year
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q2 earnings per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.76 billion
* Q2 revenue $444 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.3 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)