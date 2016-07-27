BRIEF-Amgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Amgen Inc
* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.40
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million
* FY2015 earnings per share view $10.08, revenue view $21.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.58 billion
* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.84
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.47
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $9.55 to $9.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.