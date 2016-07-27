版本:
2016年 7月 28日

BRIEF-Amgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results

July 27 Amgen Inc

* Sees FY 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $11.10 to $11.40

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to be approximately $700 million

* FY2015 earnings per share view $10.08, revenue view $21.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amgen reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $5.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.58 billion

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.84

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $2.47

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $22.5 billion to $22.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $9.55 to $9.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

