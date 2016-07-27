版本:
BRIEF-Extra Space Storage Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.94 excluding items

July 27 Extra Space Storage Inc :

* Sees 2016 funds from operations as adjusted attributable to common stockholders $ 3.71 - $ 3.78

* Extra Space Storage Inc. reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.94 excluding items

* Q2 FFO per share $0.91

* Sees 2016 funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $3.59- $3.66 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

