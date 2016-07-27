BRIEF-National Instruments Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23

July 27 National Instruments Corp :
* Sees Q3 non-gaap fully diluted EPS expected to be in range
of $0.18 to $0.34
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $324.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* National Instruments reports Q2 2016 revenue of $306
million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.23
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 revenue $306 million versus I/B/E/S view $311.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 revenue $291 million to $321 million
* Sees Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11 to $0.27
