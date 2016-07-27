版本:
BRIEF-Arris posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.84

July 27 Arris International Plc

* Qtrly order backlog was $1.239 billion

* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $1.73 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.77

* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

