BRIEF-Arris posts Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.84

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Arris International Plc
* Qtrly order backlog was $1.239 billion
* Arris announces preliminary and unaudited second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.84
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue $1.73 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.7 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.77
* Sees Q3 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.7 billion to $1.75 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $1.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.