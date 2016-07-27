BRIEF-Arch Capital Group posts Q2 earnings $1.65/shr

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Arch Capital Group Ltd
* Arch Capital Group Ltd reports 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.13
* Q2 earnings per share $1.65
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net premiums written $1.02 billion versus 943.6 million
* Qtrly net premiums earned $1.01 billion versus $943.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.