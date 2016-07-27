版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Arch Capital Group posts Q2 earnings $1.65/shr

July 27 Arch Capital Group Ltd

* Arch Capital Group Ltd reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $1.13

* Q2 earnings per share $1.65

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net premiums written $1.02 billion versus 943.6 million

* Qtrly net premiums earned $1.01 billion versus $943.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐