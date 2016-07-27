版本:
BRIEF-Equifax posts Q2 adj. earnings $1.43/shr

July 27 Equifax Inc

* Equifax releases second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.43

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Sees Q3 revenue $795 million to $805 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.33 to $1.36

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.40

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion

* Q2 revenue rose 20 percent to $811.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $790.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equifax Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.6 percent, compared to 35.0 percent in Q2 of 2015

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.22, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36, revenue view $803.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

