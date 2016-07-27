BRIEF-Insignia Systems Inc posts Q2 loss per share $0.01

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Insignia Systems Inc
* Insignia Systems Inc announces 2016 second quarter and six month financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 sales $6.617 million versus $6.673 million
* Expect legal expenses to return to a more normal level in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.