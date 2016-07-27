版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Inc posts Q2 loss per share $0.01

July 27 Insignia Systems Inc

* Insignia Systems Inc announces 2016 second quarter and six month financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 sales $6.617 million versus $6.673 million

* Expect legal expenses to return to a more normal level in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

