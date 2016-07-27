BRIEF-Falconstor Software Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Falconstor Software Inc
* Total bookings for Q2 of 2016 were $8.8 million, compared with $7.4 million in Q1 of 2016
* Falconstor Software announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $8.1 million versus $9.6 million
* Falconstor Software Inc qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.