BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Q2 loss per share $1.63

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Pioneer Natural Resources Co :
* Increasing 2016 capital budget from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion to cover cost of five horizontal drilling rigs being added during H2
* Pioneer natural resources co says capital budget for 2016 was increased from $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion during q2
* Pioneer natural resources reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 loss per share $1.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planning to increase horizontal rig count from 12 rigs to 17 rigs in northern Spraberry/Wolfcamp during second half of 2016
* Q2 total revenue $ 786 million versus $644 million last year
* Expect to spend within cash flow in 2018 assuming an oil price of approximately $55 per barrel
* Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production to average 232 MBOEPD to 237 MBOEPD
Pioneer natural resources co sees q3 production costs expected to average $8.25 per BOE to $10.25 per BOE
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.