BRIEF-Cimpress Nv q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

July 27 Cimpress Nv

* Cimpress reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q4 revenue $479.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $465.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

