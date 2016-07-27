BRIEF-CA Technologies Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2017 Results

July 27 Ca Inc
* Sees 2017 revenue $4.03 billion to $4.07 billion
* Sees 2017 Non-GAAP earnings per share $2.49 to $2.54 from
continuing operations
* Sees 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.88 to $1.93 from
continuing operations
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.53, revenue view $4.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ca technologies reports first quarter fiscal year 2017
results
* Q1 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.64
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.47
* Q1 revenue $999 million versus I/B/E/S view $981.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
