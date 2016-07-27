BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems says Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.04

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 28 Varian Medical Systems Inc
* Company ended quarter with a $3.3 billion backlog, up 5 percent from end of q3 of fiscal year 2015
* Varian medical systems reports results for third quarter of fiscal year 2016
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.04
* Q3 revenue $789 million versus i/b/e/s view $780 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $4.62 to $4.66
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 3 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.