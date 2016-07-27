BRIEF-Mantech posts Q2 earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Mantech International Corp
* Mantech announces financial results for second quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share $0.39
* Q2 revenue $401 million versus I/B/E/S view $402.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising lower end and narrowing range of 2016 guidance on expected revenue, net income and diluted earnings per share
* Sees FY revenue $1.585 billion - $1.635 billion
* Sees FY diluted earnings per share $1.42 - $1.48
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.45, revenue view $1.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
