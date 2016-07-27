BRIEF-Pcm Inc says Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 28 Pcm Inc :
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pcm reports record second quarter results
* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 to $0.35
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 sales $545 million to $560 million
* Q2 sales rose 21 percent to $581 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $2.2 billion to $2.23 billion
* Sees fy 2016 sales up 32 to 34 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $549.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.