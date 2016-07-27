BRIEF-Groupon Q2 loss per share $0.10

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Groupon Inc :
* Gross billings were $1.49 billion in q2 2016, down 2% from $1.53 billion in q2 2015
* During q2 2016, Groupon repurchased 6.8 million shares of class a common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $24.4 million
* Groupon announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $756 million versus i/b/e/s view $711.2 million
* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q2 loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.0 billion to $3.1 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases full-year outlook
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $140.0 million to $165.0 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $3.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.