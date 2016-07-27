BRIEF-Roadrunner Transportation Systems Reports 2016 Second Quarter Results and Revises 2016 Guidance

July 27 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Anticipate diluted EPS, excluding impact of downsizing
costs, to be in range of $0.70 to $0.85 for 2016
* Roadrunner Transportation Systems reports 2016 second
quarter results and revises 2016 guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Q2 revenue $483.4 million versus $517.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.70 to $0.85 excluding
items
* Lowering our expected ebitda and diluted earnings per
share for full year 2016
* Expect capital expenditures net of proceeds for 2016 to be
in range of $15 million to $25 million
* Expect to achieve EBITDA, excluding downsizing costs of
approximately $7.0 million, of approximately $110 million for
2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $494.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $1.97
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
