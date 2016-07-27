BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41

July 27 Rent-a-center Inc
* Sees 2016 acceptance now revenue of $805 million to $835
million
* Qtrly core U.S. Q2 revenues of $530.6 million decreased
10.6 percent year over year
* Q2 earnings per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85
* Q2 revenue $749.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $782.1
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 core revenue down 8.5% to 11.5% and core same
store sales down 5% to 8%
* qtrly core u.s. Same store sales decreased by 6.7 percent
* point of sale implementation negatively impacted core
revenue in q2, reduced portfolio making it necessary to revise
outlook for year
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $3.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.41
