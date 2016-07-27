BRIEF-Spok reports Q2 EPS $0.17, maintains 2016 forecast

July 27 Spok Holdings Inc
* Says Software Bookings For 2016 Q2 Were $20.1 Mln, In Line
with prior year quarter
* Says q2 bookings included $10.2 million of operations
bookings and $9.9 million of maintenance renewals
* Says software backlog totaled $39.5 million at june 30,
2016, up from $36.8 million in prior quarter
* Spok reports 2016 second quarter operating results;
software bookings increase, wireless trends improve
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 revenue $44.6 million versus $48 million
* Spok holdings inc says maintaining 2016 guidance range
