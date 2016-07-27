BRIEF-Quantum Corp Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01

July 27 Quantum Corp :
* Sees Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.01 to $0.00
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $118.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quantum corporation reports fiscal first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $116.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.3
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $118 million to $122 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $10 million
* Sees q2 gaap and non-GAAP gross margin of 41-42 percent
