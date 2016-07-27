BRIEF-Weatherford Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.63

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Weatherford International PLC :
* "completed 92% of previously announced 8,000 headcount reduction plan"
* Qtrly North America revenue declined 26%, outperforming a 35% reduction in average rig count and continued pricing headwinds
* Weatherford reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.43 billion
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.63
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "industry has now hit a bottom on both activity and pricing fronts" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
