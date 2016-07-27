版本:
BRIEF-Realty Income announces Q2 adj. FFO per share $0.71

July 27 Realty Income Corp

* Realty Income announces operating results for second quarter and first six months of 2016 and increases monthly dividend

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.85 to $2.90

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.82 to $2.89

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.71

* Q2 FFO per share $0.70

* Q2 revenue rose 6.7 percent to $271 million

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

