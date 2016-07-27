BRIEF-E-Compass Acquisition Corp. to merge with NYM Holding

July 27 E-compass Acquisition Corp
* E-compass Acquisition - deal for $5 million in cash, 12
million shares of common stock of ifresh to be issued to selling
shareholders valued at $10.00 per share
* E-compass Acquisition corp - upon consummation of
transaction ecac will redomesticate to Delaware by merge with
and into iFresh Inc
* E-compass Acquisition - transaction is conditioned on
surviving co receiving a loan of at least $15 million in
connection with closing of transactions
* E-compass Acquisition Corp. To merge with NYM Holding,
Inc.
* E-compass Acquisition Corp - company would pay nym's
current stockholders an aggregate of $125 million in connection
with transaction
* E-compass Acquisition Corp. to merge with NYM Holding,
Inc.
* E-compass Acquisition- iFresh will also get an option to
buy additional five supermarkets prior to March 31, 2017 for
consideration of $10 million in cash
* Immediately after redomestication, ifresh merger sub inc
will be merged with and into NYM, resulting nym being wholly
owned unit of iFresh
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: